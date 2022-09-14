Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

