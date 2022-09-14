Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.