Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

