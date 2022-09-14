Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in NetApp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NetApp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NTAP opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $434,393 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

