Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

BAC stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

