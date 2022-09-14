Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 62,213 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 210,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 17,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.