Sanders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,136,640 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,740,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.