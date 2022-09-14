Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $517,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.