Sanders Capital LLC Buys 596,760 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,506,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NOC opened at $468.93 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.82 and a 200-day moving average of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

