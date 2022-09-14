EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

