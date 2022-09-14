Sanders Capital LLC Has $4.78 Billion Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,631,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,590 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 9.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,779,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,787,000 after buying an additional 505,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

