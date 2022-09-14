EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,582 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

