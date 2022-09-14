EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

