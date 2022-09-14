EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

