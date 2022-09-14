Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

