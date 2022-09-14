iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

