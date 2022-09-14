Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $41,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. abrdn plc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 87,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

