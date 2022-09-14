EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.84 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day moving average of $230.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

