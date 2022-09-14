Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

