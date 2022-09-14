Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

