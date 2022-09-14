Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 1,318 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXPI opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

