Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 147,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

