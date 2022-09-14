Stack Financial Management Inc Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

