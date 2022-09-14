Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

