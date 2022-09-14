Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,329 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

