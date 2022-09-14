Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.