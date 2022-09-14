Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $395.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.