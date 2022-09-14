Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

