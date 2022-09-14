Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

DIS stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

