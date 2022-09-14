Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.