Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 6.2 %

LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

