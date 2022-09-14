TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.75% of TC Energy worth $3,185,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.