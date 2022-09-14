Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.96% of Booking worth $3,781,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,920.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,906.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,047.44.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

