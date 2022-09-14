Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.3% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 10.72% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $7,703,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

