Capital Research Global Investors Has $13.96 Billion Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,169,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 629,087 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.43% of Broadcom worth $13,959,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

