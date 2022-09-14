Capital International Sarl Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 3.4 %
V opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
