Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $262,787,000 after buying an additional 316,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.