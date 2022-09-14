Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,093 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

