Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $64,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 729,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,336,000 after acquiring an additional 561,901 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

