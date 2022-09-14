Planning Directions Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Get Rating

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

