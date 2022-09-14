Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 3.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average is $363.56. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.