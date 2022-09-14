Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $210.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

