Penobscot Wealth Management Has $881,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,876,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,530,000 after buying an additional 663,476 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

