Planning Directions Inc. Has $15.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 11.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

