TheStreet Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to B

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
NYSE PPG opened at $124.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.