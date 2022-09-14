TheStreet Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to B

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

NYSE PPG opened at $124.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

