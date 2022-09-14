Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

