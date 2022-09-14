Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

