Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

