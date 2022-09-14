Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 80.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

