Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE KMB opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

